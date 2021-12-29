iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3,659.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 13.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

