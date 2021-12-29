Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 31.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 83.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Popular by 147.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Popular by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 32.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

