SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,297,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,830,000 after acquiring an additional 67,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.