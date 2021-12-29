4,305 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Olin by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Olin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

