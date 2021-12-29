Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 5,134 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 105.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,843,000 after purchasing an additional 620,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $131,928,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 195.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 367,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 255.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 511,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSU. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

KSU stock opened at $293.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.90. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,038,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

