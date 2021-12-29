Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells 60,752 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $4,064,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,716,199.84.

On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $3,815,833.12.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $3,620,211.68.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $104,409.24.

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $4,259,322.72.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $5,061,506.70.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 63,909 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,779,115.02.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $233,157.60.

ZI opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 285,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 277,424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.