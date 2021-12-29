Michael C. Colby Sells 5,252 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of GSHD stock opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $838,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
