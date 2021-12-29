Michael C. Colby Sells 5,252 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $838,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

