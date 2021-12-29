Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,153 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Toro were worth $23,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:TTC opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $92.62 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.