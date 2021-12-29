Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHY. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 387,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 765,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after buying an additional 600,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPHY opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.