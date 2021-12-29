107,484 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $67,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165,753 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $3,980,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 183.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 96,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

PLAY stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $51.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.