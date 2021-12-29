Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,742 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 25,233 shares of company stock worth $1,274,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

