Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells $38,582.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $40,110.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $43,548.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $41,638.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $47,368.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $55,008.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $72,580.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $65,704.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00.

GNLN opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenlane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.