New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.60 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $22,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

