Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 6,262 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $384.73 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $386.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.76 and its 200 day moving average is $345.25. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 146.29 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

