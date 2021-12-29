Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $23,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Shares of GTLS opened at $158.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

