Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.23 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 112.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average is $142.34. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

