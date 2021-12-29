Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

