Brokerages Set Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) PT at $7.50

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 243,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 473,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 32,873 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Conduent
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
See Also: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.