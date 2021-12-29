Brokerages Set Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) PT at $7.50

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 243,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 473,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 32,873 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

