$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.13. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAY. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Repay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Repay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth $1,202,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Repay by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Repay by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $18.55 on Friday. Repay has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.