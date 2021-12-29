New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,959 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 795,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $23,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

WWW opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -35.71%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

