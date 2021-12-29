Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $37,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,624,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after buying an additional 152,865 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

