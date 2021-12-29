Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,667,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,685 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $39,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 718,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 274,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

NYSE MTG opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.08%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

