SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 48,858 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 514.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,858 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of PCH stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.21. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.