Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 38,956 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 38,956 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 14,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 93,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 166,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,599,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.29 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.