Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hartford Investment Management Co.’s Largest Position

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 189,596 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $219,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.43. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

