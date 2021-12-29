Allworth Financial LP Acquires 592 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 330.63 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

