Allworth Financial LP Makes New $47,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,729 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 54,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,150,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $132.36 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $132.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.