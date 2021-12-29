Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 370 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.41. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

