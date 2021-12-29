Allworth Financial LP Invests $27,000 in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,816,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $80,457.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,009,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,480,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

