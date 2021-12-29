Allworth Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 37.00.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.
About Lucid Group
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID).
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.