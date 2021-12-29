Allworth Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 37.00.

Lucid Group stock opened at 36.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 41.55. Lucid Group Inc has a 52 week low of 10.00 and a 52 week high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

