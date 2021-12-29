New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,662 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,696,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $26,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

