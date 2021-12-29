New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $25.11 Million Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $25,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 72.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 48.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE:TNL opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

