New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.59 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,182 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $24,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Freshpet by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Shares of FRPT opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.15 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average is $136.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

