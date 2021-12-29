GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 141.7% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $288.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

