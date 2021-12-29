Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Director Sells $78,624.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MSP opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

