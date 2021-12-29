Jeff Fairman Sells 4,750 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $103,927.50.

On Thursday, December 9th, Jeff Fairman sold 131 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,947.50.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $107,777.50.

PCVX opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

