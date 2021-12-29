Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

