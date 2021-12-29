ING Groep NV Purchases 96 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.72.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.