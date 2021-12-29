Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,906 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 144,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Invesco by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.