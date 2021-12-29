Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,845 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

