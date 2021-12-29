Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.83 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.14.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $274.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.63 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

