MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

NYSE MSM opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,407,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $2,976,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

