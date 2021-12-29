Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.12.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,880 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,010. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

