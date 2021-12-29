Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.29 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 676,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

