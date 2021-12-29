Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.69 Million Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,565 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of AMX opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.90%.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.