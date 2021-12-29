U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 140,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,803 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,643,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 279,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 275,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 144,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

