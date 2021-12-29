U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,810 Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $178,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

FRO stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

