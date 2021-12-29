Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 20,109 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $49,527.83.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $16,714.70.

IMRA opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.00. IMARA Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

IMRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 399,389 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

