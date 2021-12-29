Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells 5,229 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $87,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64.

On Monday, December 20th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,524 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $286,010.56.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

