Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 29.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.96 and a 200 day moving average of $96.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

